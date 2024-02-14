W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $55.87 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,758,000 after purchasing an additional 281,613 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 16,416.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 295,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 293,532 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $5,106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

