Vontier (VNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VNT opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

Get Vontier alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.