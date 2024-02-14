Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 237.1% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 455.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVOS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 8.37. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $48.79.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 508.27% and a negative net margin of 106.28%.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

