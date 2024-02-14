Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 48.4% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 55,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 122.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,888,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,068,000 after buying an additional 158,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 70,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,355,586. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

