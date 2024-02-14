Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 485,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 918,018 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vector Group

Vector Group Price Performance

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,505,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vector Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,236,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 445,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.