Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 1,001,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,479. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

