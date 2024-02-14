Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 78,919 shares.The stock last traded at $226.17 and had previously closed at $224.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

About Vanguard Russell 1000

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

