Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,100 shares, an increase of 260.2% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. 222,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,620. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

