Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,100 shares, an increase of 260.2% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.63. 222,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,620. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
