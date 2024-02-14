Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 103.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,033,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,402,000 after purchasing an additional 102,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 408,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.