Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 86,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VV opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.91 and its 200-day moving average is $208.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

