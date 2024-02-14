Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $127,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

