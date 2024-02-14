Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,735 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 544,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 275,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

