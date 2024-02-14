Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON stock opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.07. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.