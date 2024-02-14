Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Invests $101,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.