Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys Shares of 3,046 SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 216,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,496,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.