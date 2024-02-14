Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,024 shares of company stock worth $2,645,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

