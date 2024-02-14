USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

In other news, Director Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,396,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,431,444.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,589,909 shares of company stock worth $88,594,584.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 279,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

