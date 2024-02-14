Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $32.92

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.92, but opened at $29.40. Upstart shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 5,786,058 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Stock Down 19.5 %

Insider Transactions at Upstart

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $1,087,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 848,063 shares in the company, valued at $23,058,832.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.