United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 3,767,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,406,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

