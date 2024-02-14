United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Down 4.2 %

United-Guardian Announces Dividend

NASDAQ UG opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

