Under Armour, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 119.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

