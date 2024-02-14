Ultra Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $68.02 million and $1.59 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,570.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.17 or 0.00543104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00158332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020086 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,188,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 360,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18312793 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,500,079.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.