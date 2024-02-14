UBS Group AG Sells 3,172 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $58,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock opened at $103.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.89 and a 1-year high of $105.18.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.