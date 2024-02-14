UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990,246 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of United Microelectronics worth $52,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

