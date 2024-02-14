UBS Group AG Has $65.53 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.27% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $65,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

