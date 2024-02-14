UBS Group AG Has $57.84 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $57,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $237.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.70.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

