UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $61,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

