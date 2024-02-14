Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.66

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 12945869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.99.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business's revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

