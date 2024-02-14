Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

TSN stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

