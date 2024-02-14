Truepoint Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $455.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,732. The company has a market capitalization of $364.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

