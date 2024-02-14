Truepoint Inc. Acquires 2,468 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.14. The stock had a trading volume of 528,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,907. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.96. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The firm has a market cap of $231.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

