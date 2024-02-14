Truepoint Inc. Acquires 2,012 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,218. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.