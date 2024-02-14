TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,430,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 7.81% of TrueBlue worth $35,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 327.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 299.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TrueBlue by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:TBI opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

