Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Releases Earnings Results

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.60. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trio-Tech International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

