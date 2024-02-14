Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Holdings Cut by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lowered its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,708 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 343,002 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 210,857 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Trinseo Price Performance

TSE opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.14 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 195.08% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

