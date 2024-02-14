Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $981.73 million. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock valued at $328,823. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 349.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

