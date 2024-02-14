Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders Sells 56,885 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 56,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$26,195.54.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Elaine Sanders sold 100,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TMQ opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.18. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

