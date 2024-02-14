Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.43

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 217182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

