Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

