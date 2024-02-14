Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile



Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

