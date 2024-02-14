TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after buying an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,902,000 after buying an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 40.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,372,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 678,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,579 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

TowneBank Price Performance

TowneBank stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.