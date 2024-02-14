Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 378,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 605,055 shares.The stock last traded at $30.78 and had previously closed at $28.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,401,000 after buying an additional 632,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,697,000 after buying an additional 684,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.