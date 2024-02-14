Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading Down 2.3%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.92. 57,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 231,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,270. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

