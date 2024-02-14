TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

