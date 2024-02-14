Torrid Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $4.65 on Monday. Torrid has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $484.07 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.06.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Torrid by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

