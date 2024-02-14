Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,406,217 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MODG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,685 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,662.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 230,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 8.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.