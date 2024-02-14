Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.1 %

DLTR stock opened at $139.81 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

