Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 555 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $158.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

