Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $231.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $232.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on TM

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.