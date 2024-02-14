Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 17,680 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.03.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 145.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.