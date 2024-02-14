Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,020 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

